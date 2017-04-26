

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswickers are getting another paid holiday.

Premier Brian Gallant has announced that starting next year, New Brunswick will observe Family Day on the third Monday of February.

He says the province joins eight other jurisdictions across Canada that observe the holiday.

Gallant says the day highlights the importance of families, and provides a break during the long winter.

Opposition critic Kirk MacDonald says it will take more than an extra paid holiday to get the Liberals re-elected.

Green Leader David Coon says he's worried that an extra paid holiday will be difficult for small business owners.