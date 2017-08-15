

A woman from Red Bank, N.B., is facing a rash of charges following a fire that burned down a home near Miramichi on Monday.

Sunny Corner RCMP say officers were called to the home on Northwest Road in Curventon around 4:50 p.m.

Police arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, along with the grass around the home also on fire.

The blaze was put out by the Sunny Corner Fire Department before it damaged any other property.

Diane Mae Witherell, 45, was arrested later that evening and charged with two counts of arson, two counts of uttering threats and one count of assaulting a police officer.

Witherell appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody until her next scheduled court appearance on Wednesday.