Featured
N.B. woman killed in motorcycle crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 1:36PM ADT
Police say a 54-year-old woman from Waasis, N.B., has died following a motorcycle collision on Friday.
The woman went off the road and was thrown from her motorcycle on Highway 114 in Fundy National Park around 5 p.m.
The victim died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Cape Breton woman facing second-degree murder charge after alleged hit-and-run
- Motorcyclist found in serious condition near New Glasgow by off-duty officer
- Three-year-old struck by vehicle in Dartmouth
- Man stabbed in chest following altercation in Dartmouth: police
- N.B. woman killed in motorcycle crash
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10