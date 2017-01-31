Featured
N.S. artists Classified and Ria Mae lead ECMA nominations
Halifax singer Ria Mae arrives at the JUNO Awards on April 3, 2016 (Photo by Brian Patterson/REX/Shutterstock)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Two Halifax-area hit-makers dominate East Coast Music Awards nominations announced today.
Rapper Classified leads with nine nominations, followed by frequent collaborator Ria Mae, who received seven nods for her alternative brand of pop.
The artists were in good company, with five of 13 fans' choice nominees hailing from Nova Scotia.
Newfoundland electronic band REPARTEE racked up five nominations, with six other artists tying with four.
The 2017 East Coast Music Awards show will take place on April 27 in Saint John, N.B.
The ECMAs are a five-day celebration of music showcasing more than 500 East Coast artists.
