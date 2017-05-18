Featured
N.S. man charged with weapon and drug offences
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 5:04PM ADT
A 31-year-old man is facing drugs and weapons charges after police searched a Kings Wharf Place condominium, along the Dartmouth waterfront.
Officers with the guns and gangs unit were originally investigating a reported break and enter in progress around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
An anonymous caller reported four men, potentially armed with firearms, trying to break into a residence.
When they arrived, police realized the report was phoney.
Patrol officers cordoned off the area, and with the help of the Emergency Response Team and K-9 unit, searched three residential buildings.
During the search, officers entered a condominium where they found a 31-year-old man inside along with a number of unsecured firearms.
The man has since been charged with seven counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA and possession of marihuana.
He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 28.
