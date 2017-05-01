

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill says his party will spend $120 million over four years to build new primary care clinics and to hire more doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners.

Burrill says an NDP government will work collaboratively with family doctors to determine what resources are needed in various communities.

He says it's clear more investment is needed after the Liberals failed to fulfil a 2013 campaign promise of a family doctor for every Nova Scotian.

Burrill points to Statistics Canada figures that indicate about 100,000 people are without a family doctor.

Although he won't make promises when it comes to numbers, he says his party will work to significantly increase the medical help needed by people who are still without a physician.

The NDP says based on the available statistics, 58 family practitioners and nurse practitioners would be needed to address current shortages in available care.