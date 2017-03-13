Featured
N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash after vehicle leaves road in Prospect
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 2:22PM ADT
The RCMP is investigating a fatal collision in Prospect, N.S.
Police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Prospect Bay Road at Seligs Road just after 11 a.m. Monday.
Police say the vehicle left the road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A collision analyst is on scene. Police are advising motorists to expect delays.
