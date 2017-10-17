

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP says an SPCA worker is in hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog.

Police say animal control responded to the Kings County SPCA in Waterville, N.S. around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, N.S.

Investigators believe the dog got loose after the attack and made its way inside the Kings Regional Rehabilitation Centre, where it was held until animal control arrived.

The SPCA confirmed in a statement on Facebook that the dog has been humanely euthanized.