Featured
N.S. SPCA worker seriously injured, dog euthanized after attack
A worker at the Kings County SPCA is in hospital after being attacked by a dog.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 9:06PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2017 1:00PM ADT
The Nova Scotia RCMP says an SPCA worker is in hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog.
Police say animal control responded to the Kings County SPCA in Waterville, N.S. around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, N.S.
Investigators believe the dog got loose after the attack and made its way inside the Kings Regional Rehabilitation Centre, where it was held until animal control arrived.
The SPCA confirmed in a statement on Facebook that the dog has been humanely euthanized.