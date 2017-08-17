

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Liberal government will next month re-introduce a budget shelved because of its May 30 election call.

The budget will be tabled Sept. 26, five days after the legislature opens on Sept. 21 for its fall session.

The $10.5-billion budget introduced April 27 included a tax cut for about 500,000 low and middle income earners by increasing the basic personal exemption by up to $3,000 for taxable income up to $75,000.

It also featured a second consecutive operating surplus.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said the new fiscal document will contain all the measures in the original budget, along with a few additions that are likely health-related.

Health care was an issue that was largely seen to have contributed to the Liberals' loss of seven seats in the spring vote, which nonetheless returned them to power with the province's first back-to-back majority in nearly 30 years.