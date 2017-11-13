

A man who tried to rob a Fredericton drug store by waiting in the ceiling until it closed has been arrested.

In a press release Monday, the Fredericton Police Force said officers responded to a suspicious person call at the Shoppers Drug Mart of Prospect Street.

Police later deemed the incident a barricaded person call after the suspect refused to leave.

Police say the man was armed.

Multiple units, including patrol officers, the emergency response team, a canine unit, crisis negotiators and the local fire department responded to the scene.

Crisis negotiators were able to take the suspect into custody three hours later. Police say he is facing several charges.