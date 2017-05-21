

RCMP are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Bible Hill, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say a man entered the store at 5:40 p.m. demanding narcotics. The employee told police that the man showed them a gun tucked into the waistband of his shorts.

The suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs. There were no injuries.

Officers are looking for a white man with brown eyes. He was wearing a white hooded sweater with green stripes, black or grey shorts, and sneakers at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

