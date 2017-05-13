

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a motorcyclist who was seen driving aggressively in Lower Sackville, N.S., last week.

Halifax RCMP say around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, officers noticed a motorcycle speeding along the inside lane. Police believe the driver was travelling 40 km/h above the speed limit.

When officers tried to pull the driver over, the motorcyclist continue to change speeds and doing several wheelies in front of the police vehicle, before speeding off.

Police say this happened two different times. Officers are concerned about the aggressive driving and are trying to locate the motorcyclist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.