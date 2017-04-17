

Some Halifax history is being unearthed in an unlikely place this spring, along one of the busiest roads in Atlantic Canada.

The new pothole season has revealed cobblestones and rails from the old Halifax trolley system.

“The cobblestones were pretty much a fixed image in that part of the town," says 82-year-old Ralph Henneberry.

Henneberry used to drive one of those electric trollies. He says they were packed during peak times, with their top speed reaching 45 km/h.

He says drivers used to race each other to pass time during the quiet evening shifts.

“We used to brag to one another, 'I had this one going 48,' and 'I had this one going to 51,'” says Henneberry.

Dartmouth historian Harry Chapman isn't particularly surprised by the recent discovery, but notes the new generation would require a certain degree of patience to live in those days.

“If the trolley thing came off the wires then the tram stopped, and the driver had to get off and put it back up on the wires again to get the electricity in and drive off again," says Chapman.

Though Henneberry’s trolley days are behind him, the memories remain close to his heart. Thumbing through photo albums is about the only time he'll allow himself to reminisce.

"You know, life was so much simpler then," Henneberry says.

He says the recent discovery is another reminder of the old days, which can sometimes be far closer than we think.

