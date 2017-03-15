

CTV Atlantic





Thousands of Maritimers are without power and a number of schools are closed in New Brunswick after a powerful nor’easter swept through the region.

High winds with gusts of over 100 kilometres an hour knocked out power to nearly 60,000 customers in Nova Scotia overnight.

That number was down to around 11,800 by 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, while roughly 3,300 NB Power customers were still without power.

Nova Scotia Power said high winds knocked down trees onto power lines and that most of the outages are in the Halifax area.

“The worst of the storm has now passed, but outages still occur due to weakened trees falling onto power lines," Nova Scotia Power official Matt Drover said in a news release.

The utility said 134 crews, including power line technicians, tree trimmers and damage assessors, are working on the restorations.

Schools in the Anglophone North, Francophone Northeast and Francophone Northwest school districts are closed. All schools in zones 1 to 9 in the Anglophone West School District are closed, while a number of schools in the Francophone South School District are also closed.

UNB’s Fredericton campus and St. Thomas University will delay opening until noon, while a number of New Brunswick Community College campuses will also delay opening.

In Prince Edward Island, schools in the Westisle family of schools are operating on a one-hour delay.

The storm brought a mix of snow and heavy rain to coastal areas of Nova Scotia and parts of Prince Edward Island and southern New Brunswick.

Heaviest snowfall was recorded in northern portions of New Brunswick, which received about 30 centimetres.

The weather is also hampering travel, with a no-travel advisory issued for the Trans-Canada Highway from Grand Falls, N.B., to the Quebec border. There are a number of delays and cancellations reported at Maritime airports, and travel restrictions were in place on the Confederation Bridge, but they have since been lifted.

With files from The Canadian Press

Good morning Moncton! Watch for slippery roads and power outages as you dig out this morning... more info on @CTVMorningAtl pic.twitter.com/QIUXYVLH19 — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 15, 2017

Feels a bit different outside than it did in the middle of the storm last night. It's wet and warmed up in #Fredericton. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/QQXzKu6Bhy — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) March 15, 2017