

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Cole Harbour, N.S. teen.

Ashanti Izzard was last seen Tuesday near Eric Graves Memorial Junior High School in Dartmouth.

The 15-year-old is described as a black female with brown eyes. She has black hair which may have a purple tint. She is five-foot-three inches tall with an average build.

Izzard was last seen wearing a green hoodie with gold writing and black pants or leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.