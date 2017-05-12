Featured
RCMP seek help in locating missing Cole Harbour teen
Ashanti Izzard was last seen Tuesday near Eric Graves Memorial Junior High School in Dartmouth. (RCMP)
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 10:28AM ADT
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Cole Harbour, N.S. teen.
Ashanti Izzard was last seen Tuesday near Eric Graves Memorial Junior High School in Dartmouth.
The 15-year-old is described as a black female with brown eyes. She has black hair which may have a purple tint. She is five-foot-three inches tall with an average build.
Izzard was last seen wearing a green hoodie with gold writing and black pants or leggings.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
