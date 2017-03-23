

CTV Atlantic





A Saint John man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2005 death of a woman in Halifax.

Naomi Kidston was found dead inside an apartment on River Road at 1:30 p.m. on June 7, 2005. Police determined the 26-year-old woman was last seen alive at the same residence earlier that morning.

Her death was ruled a homicide. The case was added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program in 2015.

Donald Murray Peters was arrested without incident around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on Stanley Street in Saint John. The 50-year-old man was brought back to Halifax for questioning and held in custody overnight.

Peters is due to appear Thursday in Halifax provincial court to answer to the charge of second-degree murder.

Police say investigators have been working on the case since Kidston’s death in 2005 and the investigation is ongoing. They are still asking anyone with information about her death to contact police or Crime Stoppers.