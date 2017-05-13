

CTV Atlantic





Police in Saint John are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in the city’s north end Saturday morning.

Officers say around 8 a.m., someone in a red vehicle pulled up to a home on Park Street and fired multiple shots.

There were no injuries. Police believe it was not a random incident.

“It appears that it may be related to an incident that happened (Friday) evening where a male had been attacked in a walkway by somebody with a hammer, because the same person lived at the same address," says Sgt. Chuck Elgee of Saint John police.

No arrests have been made at this time.