Saint John police investigating drive-by shooting in city’s north end
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 3:18PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, May 13, 2017 6:47PM ADT
Police in Saint John are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in the city’s north end Saturday morning.
Officers say around 8 a.m., someone in a red vehicle pulled up to a home on Park Street and fired multiple shots.
There were no injuries. Police believe it was not a random incident.
“It appears that it may be related to an incident that happened (Friday) evening where a male had been attacked in a walkway by somebody with a hammer, because the same person lived at the same address," says Sgt. Chuck Elgee of Saint John police.
No arrests have been made at this time.
