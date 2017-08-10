

CTV Atlantic





It may not be the hockey season, but the Saint John Sea Dogs are about to become even more popular.

The team's latest partnership is with the You Can Play project, an organization that promotes the inclusion of all athletes in sport, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

"We are thrilled to partner with the You Can Play project,” says Saint John Sea Dogs president Trevor Georgie. “It supports equality for everyone in sport and I think it's something that was really important for the Sea Dogs to take a stand on.”

You Can Playhas already partnered with a number of national organizations, including the NHL and CFL.

But the Sea Dogs are the first Q-league team to ever take this step.

“We've already received a number of emails from those involved in minor hockey organizations commending us for taking this stance," Georgie says.

It’s a stance the Sea Dogs wanted to make during Saint John Pride Week to help get a conversation started.

"It just gives our community that symbolic sense that the Sea Dogs being our local hockey team here in the area are accepting and supporting of the LGBTQ+ community," says Mike Cummings, president of Saint John Pride.

Premier Brian Gallant and Mayor Don Darling will be marching the Pride parade for the second year in a row. The Sea Dogs will be joining them.

“Just having them come in the parade and marching alongside us is very important to these young athletes that will follow in their footsteps,” says Cummings.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.