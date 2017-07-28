

CTV Atlantic





A 39-year-old man from New Minas, N.S., is facing child pornography charges following a search of his home.

Police say the building was searched by four separate RCMP teams on Thursday.

The man was taken into custody without incident. He is facing charges of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police say the man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on the Oct. 24.