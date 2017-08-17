

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SHEDIAC, N.B. -- Some lobster fishermen in eastern New Brunswick have tied up their boats in a protest over the prices they're getting for lobster.

Fishermen in ports such as Pointe Sapin and Richibucto remained at the docks Thursday, saying landings are down and prices are low.

Michel Richard, an organizer with the Maritime Fishermen's Union, says processors suggested much higher prices before the fall season began on Aug. 8, but instead they're paying about $2 per pound lower.

Fishermen say right now they're being paid about $4.25 a pound for canners and $4.75 a pound for market lobsters.

Richard says fishermen are upset because they aren't getting a clear answer from the buyers and processors on a reason for the lower prices.

The fall season, for the zone covering much of the Northumberland Strait, runs until Oct. 9.