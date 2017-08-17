Featured
Some N.B. lobster fishermen park boats to protest low prices
Boat helper Paul Emile Robichaud ties up his brother's boat as lobster fishers in the area chose to not go out today in protest of the current lobster prices on the market, in Pointe-Sapin, N.B., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Some lobster fishermen in eastern New Brunswick have tied up their boats in a protest over the prices they're getting for lobster. Fishermen in ports such as Pointe Sapin and Richibucto remained at the docks Thursday, saying landings are down and prices are low. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Diane Doiron)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 12:25PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, August 17, 2017 3:06PM ADT
SHEDIAC, N.B. -- Some lobster fishermen in eastern New Brunswick have tied up their boats in a protest over the prices they're getting for lobster.
Fishermen in ports such as Pointe Sapin and Richibucto remained at the docks Thursday, saying landings are down and prices are low.
Michel Richard, an organizer with the Maritime Fishermen's Union, says processors suggested much higher prices before the fall season began on Aug. 8, but instead they're paying about $2 per pound lower.
Fishermen say right now they're being paid about $4.25 a pound for canners and $4.75 a pound for market lobsters.
Richard says fishermen are upset because they aren't getting a clear answer from the buyers and processors on a reason for the lower prices.
The fall season, for the zone covering much of the Northumberland Strait, runs until Oct. 9.