

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A messy mix of snow and freezing rain was blanketing parts of Nova Scotia today, closing schools and hampering travel.

Several school boards, including those in Halifax, the south shore and the Annapolis Valley, had cancelled classes for the day.

The Department of Transportation said several highways were snow-covered and passable with caution with reduced visibility, making driving treacherous.

Nova Scotia Power had reported a handful of outages affecting about 375 customers along the southern shore, but the cause was still under investigation.

Environment Canada had issued freezing rain warnings for much of the southern end of the province.

In Digby County, it said a trough of low pressure would move across Nova Scotia tonight into tomorrow.

Freezing rain or ice pellets are expected to start overnight, changing to snow by the morning.