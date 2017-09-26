

CTV Atlantic





Students and staff at St. Thomas University in Fredericton are mourning the loss of one of their professors after a crash over the weekend.

The university has confirmed Brian Carty died from his injuries Tuesday after colliding with a moose on the TransCanada Highway near Memramcook, N.B., Saturday night.

Dawn Russell, the school's president and vice-chancellor, said in a memo to students and staff that Carty has an “infectious, positive personality and always brightened the day of those he came into contact with.”

“Brian was a much respected and admired professor who was held in high regard by students and faculty in the School of Social Work and indeed by the whole university community,” Russell said in the memo.

Russell said Carty earned a Bachelor of Social Work at STU before completing his masters in the same field at Carleton University.

Russell said before joining the School of Social Work, Carty had significant professional counselling experience in employment and career exploration for youth and adults.

“He specialized in cross-cultural work, crisis counselling, and work with non-profit agencies, and his research interests were in social action and the non-profit sector,” the memo reads.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing, but speed and alcohol have been ruled out as factors.