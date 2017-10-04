

CTV Atlantic





TransCanada Pipelines will soon be announcing whether it will proceed with its bid to build Energy East, or walk away from the $15-billion mega project.

It’s been almost a month since TransCanada Pipelines put the project on hold. That move came four years after the idea of a cross-country pipeline was first floated by the company.

Over that time, the construction industry has been among the biggest supporters of the project. The industry has been following the ups and downs, and is now waiting for the final word.

"They're waiting for it, but they're not waiting for it as much as they were two years (ago),” says Stephen Beatteay of the Saint John Construction Association. “Time has sort of taken the shine off of it, and out of necessity, they've found other things they need to be doing in order to make a living."

Pipeline opponents are also watching. They say TransCanada's decision could be a milestone for the entire country.

"If the company decides, if the government decides not to proceed, it will mark a time in Canada's energy development where we have turned that page, and begin investing in new clean, as opposed to old resource extraction," says Lois Corbett of the New Brunswick Conservation Council.

TransCanada asked for 30 days to study a National Energy Board ruling that said the review of the pipeline will include a look at the impact on so-called upstream and downstream greenhouse gas emissions.

Alberta Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs is now touring the Maritimes. She believes energy east is still viable.

"We want the federal Liberals to reduce the red tape, to work with the proponent to make sure it can get through the process, and ultimately, get built, because it will benefit all of Canada," Stubbs says.

The federal government has offered to conduct the greenhouse gas analysis that is now part of the pipeline review process.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.