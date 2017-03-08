

CTV Atlantic





A former member of the Codiac RCMP has died while on duty this week in Quebec.

Flags outside the Codiac RCMP detachment are at half-mast today, as members mourn the passing of Const. Richer Dubuc, who called Moncton home for seven years.

Friends and colleagues say his death will leave a void as large as the man himself.

"He's someone who's not afraid to speak his mind, who's not afraid of anything but as well, someone who is very gentle at the same time and diplomatic," says Louis-Phillipe Theriault of the Mounted Police Professionals Association of Canada.

Early Tuesday morning, Const. Dubuc's police cruiser was involved in an accident with a farm tractor in Quebec. The 42-year-old father of four died from his injuries.

"He was a great guy. He was a cop’s cop, there's no other person I would want doing this job," says Jordan Nowlan, a friend of Dubuc's.

Codiac RCMP superintendent Paul Beauchense released this statement from the force.

"He will be remembered as always having a smile on his face, but also the type of person who always stood up for others and was there to lend a hand either at work, or in his personal life,” the statement read.

Const. Dubuc started his policing career with the Codiac Regional RCMP in 2009.

This January, Const. Dubuc transferred to the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team in Quebec. It was a return home for Dubuc, as he was originally from Joliette, and his wife is from the area as well.

Policing runs in Dubuc’s family. His brother Deitan Dubuc played football in the NFL, and later became a member of the Minnesota State Police, who produced a memorial video for the fallen Mountie.

"He really cared about what he does, and it's a tremendous loss that Richer is not with us anymore," says Jordan Nowlan.

Const. Dubuc's death comes almost three years after three Codiac RCMP officers were killed by a gunman in the line of duty.

"My thoughts were back to the past three that we lost. Another angel home, that's about it," says Viola Biggar.

"Codiac is full of very, very good members that work together and it's particular in the RCMP cases that a good portion of us are not from Moncton, or not from the area, so we have to rely on each other to find strength," says Louis-Phillipe Theriault.

Condolence books are available at the Codiac RCMP detachment and at headquarters in Fredericton.

A moment of silence was held Tuesday in the House of Commons to mark Const. Dubuc's death. Flags on all RCMP buildings across the country will be flown at half-mast until sunset on the day of Dubuc's funeral.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.