A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the sudden death of a 20-year-old man in the Clayton Park area of Halifax, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police were called to 36 Montgomery Crescent in Clayton Park around 1:40 a.m., Sunday morning, where they found the man who required immediate medical assistance.

The victim was transported to hospital by EHS, where he later died.

“We’re still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, we do however have two people in for questioning, a man and a woman,” said Cindy Bayers of the Halifax Regional Police.

Police haven’t laid any charges and the name of the victim hasn’t been released.

Police say the suspects were known to each other, but wouldn’t provide details on the relationship.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.

Theinvestigation is ongoing.