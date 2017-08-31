

CTV Atlantic





Universite de Moncton is following the example of other Maritime universities, by implementing a new policy on alcohol consumption in an attempt to curb binge drinking.

The policy requires that all events follow the New Brunswick Liquor Control Act, including orientation activities.

“It's important for the university to implement a culture that will help them to understand responsible alcohol consumption, I think that's the key in this,” says the university’s director of communications, Marc Angers. “This policy is for all the university community, including students, faculty, and staff.”

Those who violate the policy can face warnings, fines, or even eviction from residence or a ban from campus.

“Our bar has been there for what, 40 years? So it's been a while that there's drinking on campus,” says student federation president Tristian Gaudet. “I think it's about time they had an alcoholic policy.”

While the school's student federation applauds the move, they also asking to see a new sexual violence policy put in place.

The Universite de Moncton does have protocol in place in case of an assault, but there is no official policy in place, though work began on one earlier this year.

“There was a consultation this summer on the needs, now it's in a project, and the project will be presented to the board of governors in December,” says Angers.

“The first eight weeks of the university calendar for first years is the time of the year where there is more chances of having sexual violence take place,” says Gaudet.

The student federation has launched an awareness campaign for sexual consent, continuing a push for an all-around safer culture on campus.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.