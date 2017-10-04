

Thousands gathered across Canada on Wednesday to continue a call to action in cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Messages of empowerment were scattered around New Brunswick Community College campuses as vigils begin.

“Atlantic is not exempt from this epidemic,” says NBCC Indigenous student advisor. “You don't have to be Indigenous to care, and you don't have to be Indigenous to create awareness.”

The vigil took place less than half an hour away from where the body of Loretta Saunders was found in February of 2014, two weeks after she was reported missing. Saunders had been studying criminology at the time of her death, and was writing a thesis on missing and murdered Indigenous women.

For NBCC student Amy Beers, it hits close to home. She's the recipient of this year's Loretta Saunders Community Scholarship Fund. She's also Saunders' cousin and closely followed the case that ended with two murder convictions.

“No matter what culture you are, you should feel safe and feel proud and be able to speak about what your background is,” Beers says.

“I couldn't imagine her fear. But when I sat down and thought about it, the fear she went through, as so many of my family members have gone through, it was traumatizing to listen to and watch.”

Police in Moncton are also becoming part of the conversation. Patty Musgrave says she's thrilled to have an officer speak at the vigil.

“They're ultimately the ones that are going to bring the perpetrators to justice, so if we don't have that partnership, and we don't have them on our team, it's creates an even bigger disconnect,” she says.

The women hope the vigils encourage more conversation around Indigenous women's issues, eventually curbing the disproportionate violence they face.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.