

CTV Atlantic





A new report from a Dalhousie University researcher is raising serious questions about the fairness of our Canadian healthcare system.

Over 10 years of surveys, health economics researcher Mohammed Hajizadeh has concluded less fortunate Canadians often wind up waiting significantly longer to access healthcare services in a number of provinces.

“This is a key conclusion that my study showed," Hajizadeh says. “The situation is a lot worse in two Atlantic provinces, namely New Brunswick and Nova Scotia."

Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba also are included in the report.

Saint John native Herbert Maguire, who has struggled to receive mental health services over the years, says the report is somewhat disturbing for a country that prides itself on accessible, universal healthcare.

“I'm on the backburner more or less and it's very unfair,” says Herbert.

Though Herbert takes comfort in knowing he’s not alone, he says it’s certainly not helping with this trust issues.

“I feel like I always have to protect myself and I don't want to be that way," Herbert says.

Herbert thinks less fortunate people should have priority when it comes to healthcare because they often need more.

The Nova Scotia Health Department declined to comment on the matter, saying they’d have to see the report before responding.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.