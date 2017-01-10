Featured
Woman, 18, arrested after man stabbed in Moncton
The RCMP respond to a report of a stabbing at a home on First Avenue in Moncton on January 8, 2017. (Wade Perry)
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 11:21AM AST
An 18-year-old woman was arrested after a 53-year-old man was sent to a Moncton hospital with stab wounds.
The RCMP responded to a home on First Avenue in Moncton shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest and another to the top of his head.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A young woman was arrested at the scene. Police say she has been released, pending further investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
