An 18-year-old woman was arrested after a 53-year-old man was sent to a Moncton hospital with stab wounds.

The RCMP responded to a home on First Avenue in Moncton shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest and another to the top of his head.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A young woman was arrested at the scene. Police say she has been released, pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.