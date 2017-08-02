

CTV Atlantic





Three people, including two children, were struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth Tuesday evening, sending one child to hospital.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened at Birch Cove Park around 8 p.m.

A woman and one child were checked for injuries at the scene. A three-year-old was taken to hospital with a broken collarbone.

Police have released few details about the incident, but say they don’t expect to lay any charges.