Woman, two children struck by vehicle in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police respond to Birch Cove Park on August 2, 2017, after three people were struck by a vehicle.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 12:09PM ADT
Three people, including two children, were struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth Tuesday evening, sending one child to hospital.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened at Birch Cove Park around 8 p.m.
A woman and one child were checked for injuries at the scene. A three-year-old was taken to hospital with a broken collarbone.
Police have released few details about the incident, but say they don’t expect to lay any charges.