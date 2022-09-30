1 dead, 3 injured in Pinehurst, N.S., vehicle collision and fire: RCMP

Police in Lunenburg, N.S., are investigating after one person has died, and others seriously injured in a vehicle collision Thursday.

Around 3:40 p.m., first responders attended to the scene of a head-on collision involving a sedan and SUV on Highway 10 in Pinehurst.

Upon arrival, police say the sedan involved in the collision had caught fire on the road.

According to police, the passenger of the SUV, a 56-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene. The male driver, 67, and a 4-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital.

The 77-year-old woman who had been driving the sedan managed to escape the fire after the collision. Police say she went to the hospital for treatment of “moderate injuries.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours but has since reopened to traffic.