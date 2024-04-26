3 charged for alleged assault outside Cape Breton shopping plaza

Three people are facing aggravated assault charges in connection to an alleged attack on two victims outside a Cape Breton shopping plaza last week.

According to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the rear parking lot of Sobeys Prince Street in Sydney around 7:25 p.m. on April 19. They found two men with serious injuries, one of whom required emergency surgery.

Police arrested two people at the scene that night, along with a third person on Thursday.

Matthew Lloyd Senior, 42, and Samantha Leigh Buffet, 24, were both charged with:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon

Senior is also facing breach of probation and other court order-related charges.

Jonathan Donald Burns, 21, was charged with aggravated assault and breaches of probation and court orders.

