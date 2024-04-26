3 charged for alleged assault outside Cape Breton shopping plaza

ATLANTIC
    File image of Cape Breton Regional Police vehicle File image of Cape Breton Regional Police vehicle
    Three people are facing aggravated assault charges in connection to an alleged attack on two victims outside a Cape Breton shopping plaza last week.

    According to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the rear parking lot of Sobeys Prince Street in Sydney around 7:25 p.m. on April 19. They found two men with serious injuries, one of whom required emergency surgery.

    Police arrested two people at the scene that night, along with a third person on Thursday.

    Matthew Lloyd Senior, 42, and Samantha Leigh Buffet, 24, were both charged with:

    • aggravated assault
    • assault with a weapon
    • possession of a weapon

    Senior is also facing breach of probation and other court order-related charges.

    Jonathan Donald Burns, 21, was charged with aggravated assault and breaches of probation and court orders.

