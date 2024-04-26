Price of gas increases in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.

Maritime motorists are paying more for gas in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, but less in New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.3 cents in the Halifax-area, bringing the minimum price to 187.3 cents per litre.

Motorists in Cape Breton are now paying a minimum price of 189.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

The price of diesel decreased by 4.9 cents, bringing the minimum price to 181.9 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 183.8 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 5.7 cents on P.E.I., bringing the minimum price to 183.3 cents per litre.

There was no change in diesel prices on the island. The minimum price remains 186.2 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.7 cents per litre in New Brunswick, bringing the maximum price to 181.5 cents per litre.

Diesel and gas prices are the same. The price of diesel decreased by 4.6 cents, bringing the maximum price to 181.5 cents per litre.