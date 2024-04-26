ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Price of gas increases in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.

    Share

    Maritime motorists are paying more for gas in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, but less in New Brunswick.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.3 cents in the Halifax-area, bringing the minimum price to 187.3 cents per litre.

    Motorists in Cape Breton are now paying a minimum price of 189.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    The price of diesel decreased by 4.9 cents, bringing the minimum price to 181.9 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 183.8 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 5.7 cents on P.E.I., bringing the minimum price to 183.3 cents per litre.

    There was no change in diesel prices on the island. The minimum price remains 186.2 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.7 cents per litre in New Brunswick, bringing the maximum price to 181.5 cents per litre.

    Diesel and gas prices are the same. The price of diesel decreased by 4.6 cents, bringing the maximum price to 181.5 cents per litre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • London robbery leads to charges for city man

      One person is in custody after police in London responded to a call for a robbery in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road. Around 10:45 p.m., police said a man entered a store and once inside, covered his face with a ski mask, showed a knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

    • Portion of Highway 401 reopens following fatal crash

      A fatal crash in Thames Centre closed down a portion of Highway 401 westbound. Around 2:15 a.m., first responders were called to westbound lanes of the highway between Culloden and Putnam Roads for a two-vehicle crash.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News