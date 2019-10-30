FREDERICTON -- This year's Order of New Brunswick awards are being presented to 10 individuals today in Fredericton.

The honour is being posthumously bestowed on Abraham Beverley Walker -- considered the first Canadian-born black lawyer in the country.

Other recipients include lawyer Michel Doucet for his contributions to language rights; gender equality advocate Robyn Tingley; and John Wood, who has inspired ongoing fundraising efforts for New Brunswickers with significant physical disabilities.

Lt.-Gov. Brenda L. Murphy and Premier Blaine Higgs are taking part in the investiture ceremony.

Established in December 2000, the Order of New Brunswick is the highest honour handed out by the province.

It's aimed at recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the social, cultural or economic well-being of New Brunswick and its people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.