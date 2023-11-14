13-year-old facing charges after junior high school assault: Halifax police

Police say a 13-year-old is facing charges after an incident at school in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week.

Halifax Regional Police says officers responded to an assault at Cunard Junior High around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a student assaulted another student and four school staff members.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the school was placed on a hold and secure during the incident and families were informed.

The 13-year-old was arrested and is scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date to face five counts of assault and one count of threats.