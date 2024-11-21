Digging up data: Behind-the-scenes with Nova Scotia RCMP’s Digital Forensics Services
When cellphones are seized by Nova Scotia RCMP during search warrants, they end up in the Digital Forensics Services lab.
The team is made up of around 13 members -- both uniform and civilian. They support frontline members during investigations.
“We handle everything that’s electronic devices, whether we’re talking about a cellphone, computer, a video recorder, dashcam, USB, external drive. Everything that's electronic and may contain data,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme.
“These devices will be sent to us for examination and our role is to support the investigation by extracting the data from these devices.”
Sometimes when they get the devices, they come in broken or smashed deliberately during arrest.
“Our job is to try to restore the data by repairing the device, which we usually have a good success doing that,” he said.
Laflamme said even the newer entertainment consoles in vehicles can contain a wealth of data.
“These consoles, most of them, they're all recording different data depending on the make and model, but most will record data especially when somebody will sync their phone,” said Laflamme.
“Sometimes we're able to access these contacts to the phone, the call logs from the infotainment and even some data from the vehicle, whether the vehicle was driven at a certain time, where, the speed, the coordinates.”
Digital Forensics Services is a busy department, with Laflamme noting it’s as if when one file closes, two more open.
A photo of devices found in the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Digital Forensics Services. (Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
“The fact that everybody has a cellphone these days and sometimes more than one, and then computers and whatever other electronic device they have, when it's coming to investigating and resolving crime, then these devices become very important as they contain a goldmine of data.”
He said the team works with every type of investigation.
“It can be as simple as somebody that was arrested for selling drugs in the street. The investigator will seize the cell phone. Then we'll try to see if there's more evidence for trafficking,” said Laflamme.
“We can go up to domestic violence, which is actually the kind of investigation where we can find evidence about text messages that were sent, threats, things like that. Uttering threats is another one. Homicide, shootings, major crime, financial crime, every aspect of every investigation these days, we usually get involved.”
The work can be difficult and even taxing at times when it comes to some of the types of evidence discovered -- particularly while working with the Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
“When they go on a warrant, we will usually be teamed with them, assisting them in their search, analyzing data on scene,” said Laflamme. “We end up supporting unit where they can arrest people that are abusing children. As sad as it is, this is very, very rewarding at the end, knowing that we've done something good and helped children out.”
As technology evolves, so the does job. Laflamme said members are trained year-round to keep up with the changes.
A photo of a cell phone. (Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
“Frontline members are responding to a lot of complaints right now involving social media, whether it's a threat, whether it's harassment, things like that, and when they conduct the investigation, they will often seize either a computer or cellphone,” he said.
“I would say 10 years ago, we didn't see these types of crimes as often. Now, these days, we see those almost on a daily basis.”
Another area on their radar is artificial intelligence.
“AI is very new. I haven't had a case yet with AI, but we know it's coming out and we've had some cases where AI was believed to be involved, whether it's manipulation of photo or threats that were, I guess, composed with AI,” said Laflamme. “We are aware and we are getting prepared for this.”
