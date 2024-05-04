15-year-old boy dies following ATV collision: N.B. RCMP

A 15-year-old boy, from the Bathurst region, has died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision in Beresford, N.B.

RCMP said they responded to a report of a collision between two all-terrain vehicles on Route 11 near Beresford on Friday around 10:20 p.m.

According to a news release, the collision is believed to have occurred when one of the drivers lost control of the all-terrain vehicle and collided with the other one.

The driver of the second ATV was transported to hospital with what police say are serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the first ATV, a 15-year-old youth, was arrested on scene and later released.

They are scheduled to appear in court in September 2024.

Members of Ambulance New Brunswick, the Beresford Fire Department, and RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene. New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation, said RCMP.

Route 11 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

