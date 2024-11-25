Man charged with unsafe storage of a firearm in Tyson MacDonald homicide: RCMP

A 61-year-old man is facing unsafe storage charges in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on P.E.I., last December.

In a news release Monday, the RCMP says it has charged the Kings County man with the following offences:

unsafe storage of a firearm (two counts)

unsafe storage of ammunition

The RCMP confirmed to CTV News the charges have been laid in connection with MacDonald’s death, but they wouldn't release any additional details. They did say the man isn’t expected to face additional charges.

The man, who police say cannot be identified, is set to appear in court in Georgetown, P.E.I., on Dec. 5.

MacDonald disappeared in December 2023

MacDonald went missing in Caledonia, P.E.I., the night of Dec. 14, 2023. After an extensive search, police found his body in the Milltown Cross area in Kings County on Dec. 20, 2023.

Two youths were arrested in connection with his disappearance and death and charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

One of the teens was also charged with accessory after the fact. That teen pleaded guilty in February to mischief and obstructing a police investigation. The Crown stayed the charges of first-degree murder, accessory after the fact and indignity to human remains.

The teen was sentenced in April to:

two months in custody in the provincial correctional centre, in addition to the time already served

one month of community supervision

12 months of probation

The second youth pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and interfering with human remains on Oct. 4.

That teen was sentenced Friday to:

two years in secure custody, with no credit for time served

one year in the community under supervision

prohibited from owning weapons for 10 years

The youths cannot be identified due to a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.