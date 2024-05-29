ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • $1M lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton

    Lotto Max
    A lotto ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Cape Breton.

    Atlantic Lottery says the ticket was sold in Glace Bay, N.S., for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

    A Wednesday news release from the company says details on who won will be released as soon as they come forward.

    Last month, a man from Boularderie Centre won $1.5 million after buying $200-worth of Atlantic Lottery Scratch’N Win tickets.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

