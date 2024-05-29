$1M lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton
A lotto ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Cape Breton.
Atlantic Lottery says the ticket was sold in Glace Bay, N.S., for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.
A Wednesday news release from the company says details on who won will be released as soon as they come forward.
Last month, a man from Boularderie Centre won $1.5 million after buying $200-worth of Atlantic Lottery Scratch’N Win tickets.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
CNN Exclusive: A federal grand jury may soon hear from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accusers
Federal investigators are preparing to bring accusers of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs before a federal grand jury, two sources familiar with the probe tell CNN — signaling the U.S. Justice Department is moving toward potentially seeking an indictment of Combs.
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
In bizarre provocation, North Korea flies trash, manure balloons over the South
North Korea flew hundreds of balloons carrying trash and manure toward South Korea in one of its most bizarre provocations against its rival in years, prompting the South’s military to mobilize chemical and explosive response teams to recover objects and debris in different parts of the country.
Canada announces $11B for military aircraft training
Canada has announced an $11.2-billion contract to improve training platforms for the military, including the purchase of 70 training aircraft for the Future Aircrew Training program.
'Scandals and secrets': On board the world's most exclusive private residential ship
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
Nissan warns owners of older vehicles not to drive them due to risk of exploding air bag inflators
Nissan is urging the owners of about 84,000 older vehicles to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators have an increased risk of exploding in a crash and hurling dangerous metal fragments.
Toronto
Five more Ontario school boards join lawsuit against social media platforms
Five additional Ontario school boards and two independent private schools have joined a lawsuit against the owners of multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.
Disabled Ajax mother on Toronto Eras Tour ticket sale: 'It's completely inaccessible'
When Charmaine Tuzi learned that Taylor Swift was bringing her "Eras Tour" to Toronto later this year, she was elated as one of the dates fell on her daughter's 13th birthday.
10 per cent of Canadians only making minimum monthly payment on their credit card: TransUnion
A new survey by TransUnion finds there's been an increase in delinquencies and about 10 per cent of Canadians only make the minimum monthly payment on their credit cards.
Calgary
Police commission report outlines response to UCalgary's pro-Palestinian protest
The Calgary Police Commission will learn more about how the police responded to a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary earlier this month.
-
Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
Lethbridge to submit bid to host 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts
The City of Lethbridge says it wants to build on its success with major curling events by hosting another premier tournament.
Edmonton
DEVELOPING 34 Avenue closed because of serious crash
South Edmonton commuters are being asked to find alternate routes to avoid a crash scene in Mill Woods.
Alberta government limits debate on contentious bills, drawing Opposition anger
Alberta’s UCP government is limiting legislature debate time to pass four controversial bills, a tactic the Opposition New Democrats say runs roughshod over the democratic process.
-
Oilers superfan hopeful Edmonton wins so he can get his massive Stanley Cup tattoo retouched
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
Montreal
2 men in hospital after collision in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Two men are in hospital after a collision in Montreal's west-end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
-
2 arrested in connection with wave of arson attacks in Laval
Laval police have arrested two people in connection with five suspected cases of arson.
Man faces kidnapping charges after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
A man accused of abducting two children in Quebec's Chaudiere-Appalaches region has been officially charged with kidnapping.
Ottawa
Premier Ford rules out summer or fall 2024 provincial election
Premier Doug Ford is refuting the idea of calling an election this summer or fall, but won't rule out an early election before the June 2026 date.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board joins $4.5 billion lawsuit against social media giants
The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and six other boards across Ontario are joining a lawsuit against tech giants like Meta, Snapchat and TikTok, accusing them of "disrupting student learning and the education system."
-
Gatineau, Que. one of the most affordable real estate markets in Canada, report finds
The Royal LePage survey finds Gatineau is one of the top 10 most affordable cities to buy a home in Canada, based on the percentage of income required to service a monthly mortgage payment.
London
Flair Airlines' winter schedule out of London International Airport announced
Flair Airlines has released their 2024/25 winter schedule departing from the London International Airport (YXU).
-
Boulton suspended for Knights vs. Saginaw at Memorial Cup
The London Knights will be without Sawyer Boulton when they take on Saginaw at the Memorial Cup Wednesday evening.
-
Owen Sound special constable charged with impaired
An Owen Sound special constable officer has been charged in relation to an off duty incident. Around 8:55 p.m. on May 23, Owen Sound police encountered a vehicle on 13th St. west in the city.
Barrie
2024 Barrie Airshow hosts Canadian Snowbirds
2024 Barrie Airshow highlight of the summer for many.
-
SUV crashes onto Barrie property causing significant damage
Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision involving an SUV that left the road and crashed into a shed in Barrie.
-
Trillium Lakelands School Board joins anti soical media lawsuit
Dufferin and Trillium school boards join Ontario lawsuit claiming social media interferes with children's learning.
Northern Ontario
These are the worst roads in northern Ontario, CAA says
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
-
Black bear kebabs make family sick with parasitic worms
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
-
Kitchener
DEVELOPING St. Mary's High School closes due to 'threat of violence against school'
A Kitchener high school has closed its doors due to a police investigation.
-
Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
-
Fire officials warn about increase in lithium-ion battery fires
Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everything from cars to cellphones. But experts warn they're dangerous if not used - and charged - properly.
Windsor
Kraft Heinz Canada and Highbury Canco extend facility agreement in Leamington
Kraft Heinz Canada and Highbury Canco announced the extension of their partnership agreement in Leamington for another four years.
-
Child exploitation charges laid in Windsor
A Windsor man has been charged in relation to the sexual exploitation of a child, according to police. An investigation was launched May 25 after police received a report about an alleged incident.
-
Experts say new border rules for dogs will cause chaos, confusion, frustration
If you ever have, or will, take a dog across the border into the United States, you’re going to want to bone up on some new rules taking effect this summer.
Winnipeg
Foodfare owner’s car vandalized in grocery store’s parking lot
A rash of violent incidents targeting a Winnipeg grocery store came to a head Friday with a brazen daytime arson attack caught on camera.
-
'I spent years worrying': New data shows debt climbing in Canada, Manitobans struggling to pay money back
More Canadians are seeing their credit card debt climb higher according to new data from a credit reporting agency, and Manitobans particularly have been feeling the effects.
-
Regina
'No other option or choice': Advocates support motion to rename Regina's Dewdney Avenue
Regina city council is set to discuss a motion brought forward by two city councillors that would see Dewdney Avenue be renamed. The motion is garnering support from advocates in the city who have long called for a name change.
-
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
-
Introducing peanut butter during infancy can help protect against a peanut allergy later on, new study finds
New evidence suggests that feeding children smooth peanut butter during infancy and early childhood can help reduce their risk of developing a peanut allergy even years later.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon ER sees homeless visits skyrocket, hospital director calls on city for help
The executive director of St. Paul's Hospital is calling on the city to build a staffed washroom facility to address the escalating burden of the homelessness crisis on the emergency department.
-
Humboldt Broncos families fight to keep Saskatchewan government named in lawsuit
Lawyers for several Humboldt Broncos families were in court Tuesday fighting a bid by the government of Saskatchewan to have it removed as a defendant in a lawsuit over the deadly bus crash in 2018.
-
Vancouver
Anonymous website calls for BC United's Kevin Falcon to resign
Days after efforts to broker a deal with the BC Conservatives fell apart, BC United's Kevin Falcon was the target of an anonymous online campaign calling for him to resign as leader
-
'Prove our value': Black-owned business program gives owners a shot at government, corporate contracts
Governments and corporations in Canada spend billions each year procuring products and services, but Jackee Kasandy says that historically barely any has gone to businesses owned by Black people, and she wants that to change.
-
Premier's office guided health authority response on possible drug consumption site at Richmond Hospital
Vancouver Coastal Health quickly shot down a controversial city council proposal to explore the possibility of creating a drug consumption site at Richmond Hospital – but it turns out Premier David Eby’s office played a role in directing the health authority’s response.
-
-
-
Advocacy groups, regulator trade barbs over LNG ads on B.C. transit
A group of environmentalist doctors is voicing concern about misleading advertisements supporting B.C.'s liquefied natural gas industry, but Canada's advertising regulator says the doctors' group is also being misleading.
Kelowna
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.