$1M lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton

A lotto ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Cape Breton.

Atlantic Lottery says the ticket was sold in Glace Bay, N.S., for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

A Wednesday news release from the company says details on who won will be released as soon as they come forward.

Last month, a man from Boularderie Centre won $1.5 million after buying $200-worth of Atlantic Lottery Scratch’N Win tickets.

