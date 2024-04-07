ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 2 charged with drug trafficking in Amherst: police

    An Amherst Police Department vehicle is pictured in an undated handout image. (Source: Town of Amherst/Facebook) An Amherst Police Department vehicle is pictured in an undated handout image. (Source: Town of Amherst/Facebook)
    Share

    The Amherst Police Department says two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine.

    Police say they pulled the vehicle over in Amherst, N.S., just before midnight on Friday. As a result of the stop, police arrested two people, which led to a search of the vehicle.

    According to a news release on Sunday, police seized a “substantial amount” of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine from the vehicle.

    The two arrested, 45-year-old Amanda Louisa Quigley, and 75-year-old Kenneth Brian Gilbert, have both been charged with:

    •  possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
    •  possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

    Police are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact them at 902-667-8600, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you

    With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    • Sask. dancers take stage in Saskatoon

      Thousands of dancers from clubs representing all of Saskatchewan gathered at Prairieland Park on Saturday for the annual Maximum Elite Elevation Tour Dance Competition

    • Blades take series in five

      The Saskatoon Blades are on to the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs after a 6-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at SaskTel Centre on Friday.

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News