2 charged with drug trafficking in Amherst: police

The Amherst Police Department says two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over in Amherst, N.S., just before midnight on Friday. As a result of the stop, police arrested two people, which led to a search of the vehicle.

According to a news release on Sunday, police seized a “substantial amount” of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine from the vehicle.

The two arrested, 45-year-old Amanda Louisa Quigley, and 75-year-old Kenneth Brian Gilbert, have both been charged with:

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Police are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact them at 902-667-8600, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

