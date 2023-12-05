3 people injured following serious collision in Shubenacadie: N.S. RCMP

East Hants District RCMP says three people were injured in a serious collision on Highway 102 in Shubenacadie, N.S.

RCMP, fire, and EHS responded to the two-vehicle collision on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a blue Nissan Versa was travelling south on the highway when it hit the guardrail before coming to rest.

Police say two of the car’s five occupants were hit after they got out of the car by a black BMW 328, which was travelling in the same direction, before it collided with the Versa.

RCMP say the driver of the BMW, a 54-year-old Halifax man, was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight in critical condition.

Officers say the two people hit by the BMW, a female youth from Dartmouth and an 18-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital by EHS.

The three other occupants, who also exited the Versa, were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

At this time, investigators say they believe that weather may have been a factor in the collision.

Highway 102 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.