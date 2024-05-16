Transport truck drives off overpass in Lower Sackville, N.S., landing on highway below

A section of Highway 102 is closed Thursday evening after a transport truck drove off an overpass.

Nova Scotia RCMP says an 18-wheeler filled with stone drove off the Highway 101 overpass at Exit 4B in Lower Sackville, N.S., landing below on Highway 102.

In a social media post at 2:29 p.m., police said they were currently on scene of the crash. The post added the Highway 102 inbound lane was closed and traffic was being rerouted into Lower Sackville. Highway 101 was reduced to one lane only.

Police did not give a timeline as to when the highways would reopen and they are advising motorists to expect delays.

No injuries were reported.

