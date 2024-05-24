20-year-old N.S. man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after cyclist-vehicle collision

A 20-year-old Aylesford, N.S., man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

According to a news release from Kings District RCMP, officers responded to the crash in Berwick with EHS and fire services just after midnight Friday.

Police say a Mazda 3 was heading west on the Highway 1 when it collided with the cyclist.

The cyclist was sent to the hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old Aylesford woman, suffered no physical injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

Police had Highway 1 closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

