ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 20-year-old N.S. man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after cyclist-vehicle collision

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 20-year-old Aylesford, N.S., man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

    According to a news release from Kings District RCMP, officers responded to the crash in Berwick with EHS and fire services just after midnight Friday.

    Police say a Mazda 3 was heading west on the Highway 1 when it collided with the cyclist.

    The cyclist was sent to the hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old Aylesford woman, suffered no physical injuries.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing, and a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

    Police had Highway 1 closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News