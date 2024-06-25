New experience in Halifax gets people up close and personal to the ocean's most feared predator

Adrenaline junkies in Halifax now have a new outlet.

Atlantic Shark Expeditions launched a new shark cage experience which gives brave attendees a chance to get up close and personal with the oceans most feared predator.

“When people come out to this expedition they’ll have the opportunity to take a really cool drive out, take in some of the good views off the Halifax waterfront, we’ll head to a spot our captain determines, and we’ll put our custom shark cage into the water,” said Neil Hammerschlag, president of Atlantic Shark Expeditions.

“People get in this cage, they have an amazing experience, they get to get close up to the animals and [they’re] safe.”

Hammerschlag says people being part of the experience are also helping to better understand and conserve the many species of sharks found in our own waters.

Atlantic Shark Expeditions operated off the south shore last summer, but moving to Halifax gives them a number of benefits.

A person awaits in the cage for a shark to swim by. (Facebook/Atlantic Shark Expeditions)“We wanted to move to Halifax because there are actually surprisingly a greater diversity of shark species here closer to shore and there’s also more people to share this experience with,” he said.

Hammerschlag says the many species of sharks in our waters each platy an important role in the ocean’s ecosystem.

The shark cage is seen strapped to the back of the boat. (CTV/Mike Lamb)“I think people should know having sharks in your ocean isn’t something you should be afraid of, it’s actually something you should be happy about, and that’s because sharks play a really important role in helping to regulate the ocean ecosystem,” he said.

“We do know from previous research, including my own, that when sharks are fished out you can have this imbalance in the ocean, this rippling effect that can have unforeseen and sometimes negative consequences.”

A shark swims away into the foggy water. (Facebook/Atlantic Shark Expeditions)While movies like “Jaws” and “The Meg” have made sharks look like man-eating monsters, Hammerschlag says they shouldn’t be feared, rather they should be respected.

“I don’t think people should be afraid of sharks, they should be aware of them, so we’re hoping to educate people that sharks aren’t out there to get them, rather sharks actually have much more to fear from people than we do of them.”

With files from CTV's Mike Lamb.

