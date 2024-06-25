ATLANTIC
    • Man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    A man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia has been arrested.

    Michael Basil Bolivar, 42, of Forties, N.S., is being held in custody, according to a Tuesday news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

    On May 10, police said they were searching for Bolivar, who was charged with:

    •  assault
    •  theft
    •  failure to comply with order

    Bolivar is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Bridgewater Tuesday afternoon.

