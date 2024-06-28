ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 3 injured, one dead in multi-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I.

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.
    Share

    RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating a collision in Springfield which left one person dead and three injured.

    Police say they responded to the report of a collision on Route 2 at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

    At the scene, officers learned a vehicle has crossed the centre line, colliding with an oncoming vehicle. Two other vehicles then became a part of the collision.

    Officers sent a 64-year-old Queens County man to the hospital, where he later died.

    The three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, according to police.

    Route 2 was closed for several hours, and a collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News