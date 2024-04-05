ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 3 people arrested for drug trafficking in Mahone Bay: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    Three people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S., led to police seizing cocaine.

    Police say they pulled a vehicle over on Parish Street in relation to an ongoing drug investigation around 10:10 p.m. on March 20.

    According to a Friday news release, two men and a woman from Lunenburg County were arrested. After searching the vehicle, police seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cell phones.

    Pamela Dorothy Hubley, 39, of Tanner Settlement, is facing a number of charges including:

    •  possession for the purpose of trafficking
    •  obstructing justice
    •  failure to comply with a release order

    Another occupant of the vehicle, 35-year-old Kirk John Bishop, also of Tanner Settlement, is facing charges which include:

    •  possession for the purpose of trafficking
    •  failing to comply with a release order

    The second arrested man was later released on conditions, and is set to appear in Bridgewater provincial court the morning of May 22.

    Hubley and Bishop appeared in court, but they were remanded into custody. The two are set to return to court in Bridgewater the morning of June 17.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

