3 people arrested for drug trafficking in Mahone Bay: N.S. RCMP

Three people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S., led to police seizing cocaine.

Police say they pulled a vehicle over on Parish Street in relation to an ongoing drug investigation around 10:10 p.m. on March 20.

According to a Friday news release, two men and a woman from Lunenburg County were arrested. After searching the vehicle, police seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cell phones.

Pamela Dorothy Hubley, 39, of Tanner Settlement, is facing a number of charges including:

possession for the purpose of trafficking

obstructing justice

failure to comply with a release order

Another occupant of the vehicle, 35-year-old Kirk John Bishop, also of Tanner Settlement, is facing charges which include:

possession for the purpose of trafficking

failing to comply with a release order

The second arrested man was later released on conditions, and is set to appear in Bridgewater provincial court the morning of May 22.

Hubley and Bishop appeared in court, but they were remanded into custody. The two are set to return to court in Bridgewater the morning of June 17.

The investigation is still ongoing.

