ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Two-vehicle crash closes section of Hammonds Plains Road: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Halifax Regional Police says a two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Hammonds Plains Road Thursday morning.

    Police said in a news release just before 7:30 a.m. the crash happened near Lewis Drive.

    Minor physical injuries were reported.

    Police are diverting inbound traffic to Larry Uteck Boulevard from Hammonds Plains Road and outbound traffic from Hammonds Plains Road to Gary Martin Drive.

    People are being asked to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News