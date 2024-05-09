Two-vehicle crash closes section of Hammonds Plains Road: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police says a two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Hammonds Plains Road Thursday morning.

Police said in a news release just before 7:30 a.m. the crash happened near Lewis Drive.

Minor physical injuries were reported.

Police are diverting inbound traffic to Larry Uteck Boulevard from Hammonds Plains Road and outbound traffic from Hammonds Plains Road to Gary Martin Drive.

People are being asked to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

