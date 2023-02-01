$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
The winning ticket from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw was sold in New Waterford, N.S., according to a press release early Wednesday morning.
The ticket is worth $31 million.
According to Atlantic Lottery, it is the largest lottery win ever in Nova Scotia and the Maritimes.
Atlantic Lottery says the largest prize ever won in Atlantic Canada was $60 million in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018.
In 2020, a Cape Breton couple won $17.4 million in a Lotto 6/49 jackpot. Raymond and Gaye Lillington of Dingwall, N.S., also won another jackpot worth $3.2 million seven years earlier.
Atlantic Lottery says details on the prize winner, or winners, and store location, will be released once they come forward and the win is confirmed.
If someone believes they have the winning ticket they can contact the Atlantic Lottery Customer Care Centre at 1-800-561-3942 or INFO@ALC.CA
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
Health Canada recalls mugs and houseware from Indigo due to mould contamination
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
'Legitimately flabbergasting': MP raises concerns over government's quarantine hotel spending
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is raising concerns over the federal government's spending on so-called COVID-19 quarantine hotels, calling the total spent on a Calgary-area hotel in 2022 'legitimately flabbergasting.'
Saying 'yes' too much? This expert says letting people down should happen more often
Many people have a hard time saying 'no,' a psychologist says, but the reluctance to let others down has widespread mental health impacts.
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it's for good
Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.
'We're all Tyre': Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest
The family of Tyre Nichols plans to lay him to rest on Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop.
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said.
Systemic inequities are putting women's health and lives at risk: Heart and Stroke report
A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada is highlighting 'significant inequities' in women's health care that is disproportionately affecting racialized and Indigenous women, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and those living with low socioeconomic status.
Toronto
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Family slams 'unconscionable' actions of TD Bank after 95-year-old woman withdraws $10K in scam
The family of a 95-year-old Ontario woman tricked into withdrawing $10,000 in the middle of a major snowstorm said it's 'absolutely unconscionable' that bank employees allowed her to take out the money without contacting her power of attorney.
Suspect drives into Vaughan Mills mall before breaking in to store: police
A suspect drove a vehicle through Vaughan Mills mall early Wednesday morning before reportedly breaking into a store.
Calgary
All eyes on Connor Bedard as Calgary Hitmen host Regina Pats
Wednesday night's game against the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome will mark the final time the Connor Bedard-led Regina Pats visit the stampede city this season.
Calgary MP says Liberal government wasted millions on quarantine hotel stays
A Calgary-area MP is questioning why the federal government spent almost $7 million last year for a quarantine hotel in the city that only 15 people stayed at.
-
WEATHER | A chilly start to February in Calgary heralds warmth this weekend
Warming substantially in Calgary by the weekend.
Montreal
Official Languages Act: MPs reject Quebec's first 2 requested amendments
The Quebec government suffered a setback Tuesday when two amendments to Bill C-13 to modernize the federal Official Languages Act were rejected after heated debate in parliamentary committee.
-
Young man seriously injured in Longueuil, seeks help in local depanneur
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with sharp-object wounds Tuesday night in Longueuil, police say. After suffering his injuries elsewhere, police say he sought help inside a depanneur on Chambly Rd. and King George St. in Old Longueuil.
-
WEATHER | Cold snap coming as smog warning hangs over eastern Quebec
Large areas of southern Quebec are expecting strong gusting winds carrying snow and deep-cold temperatures heading into the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Edmonton
'Sheer luck': Bullets in north Edmonton shooting narrowly missed sleeping children: police
Police are asking the public for help in identifying two males involved in a shooting in north Edmonton last month.
-
Alberta promising campus changes amid university 'woke' free speech standoff
The Alberta government says changes are coming to further protect free speech on campuses as a former professor speaking out on so-called “woke” policies prepares for a showdown with the University of Lethbridge.
Northern Ontario
Two crashes take out hydro poles in Sudbury overnight
It was a busy night for power repair crews in Greater Sudbury after two crashes take out hydro poles in different parts of the city.
-
Inmates in Ontario jails are dying at a 'dramatically' increasing rate, coroner's report shows
A new report released by the office of Ontario's Chief Coroner suggests deaths among incarcerated populations have “risen dramatically” in recent years, painting a picture of a criminal justice system that is struggling to deliver on basic human rights.
-
London
-
Mother and daughter wanted for charges relating to animal abuse
Barrie Police are requesting assistance from the public in finding two females wanted for animal neglect.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash with propane delivery truck
One person remains in hospital after a crash on Highway 21 in Bruce County on Tuesday. Just before 1 p.m., South Bruce OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Kincardine.
Winnipeg
Backlog of airline complaints balloons by 6,395 since December travel chaos: Canadian Transportation Agency
The fallout from the December travel chaos continues, as the backlog of complaints made to the Canadian Transportation Agency keeps growing. As of Jan. 31, there have been 6,395 new complaints made to the agency since Dec. 21.
-
How Manitobans might be able to spot the green comet that is flying by Earth
Space enthusiasts in the province will get the chance to potentially see a rare green comet over the next couple of days.
-
How not drinking alcohol in February can support the Canadian Cancer Society
The start of a new month brings the opportunity to raise money and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society. Dry Feb starts Wednesday and it challenges Canadians to not drink alcohol during the month of February.
Ottawa
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets today
The city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Two dead in crash north of Wakefield, Que.
Two people are dead after a two-car crash north of Wakefield, Que. Tuesday evening.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew County
Algonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
Saskatoon
-
'I feel we are forgotten': Saskatoon long term care residents speak out about staff shortages
Residents of a Saskatoon care home are speaking out about staff shortages and broken equipment in their facility.
-
Saskatoon landlord expects family of man killed in apartment to clean up his blood
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Willet was found dead in his apartment on 7th Street East in December, and his family says they are now on the hook for cleaning the suite.
-
Saskatoon healthcare workers launch petition for safer parking
The Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West), which represents some Saskatoon healthcare workers, has launched a petition calling for safer parking.
Vancouver
Greater Vancouver home sales to flatten while prices inch up, forecast says
Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year's slower pace, while prices inch up slightly.
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigation
Disturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbers
The ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
Regina
Feds caught off guard by Saskatchewan 'unforeseen' request for COVID-19 help
Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were caught off guard by a request for help from Saskatchewan during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
World Hijab Day aims to educate others and end prejudice surrounding Muslim people
Women all over the world are invited to experience the Hijab on Wednesday thanks to a global movement started by a Muslim woman living in New York.
-
FSIN questions lack of invite from Ottawa to government health meetings
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is displeased after not receiving an invitation to discuss ongoing issues with healthcare across Canada.
Vancouver Island
NEW | Victoria property taxes could increase by 9% this year
Property taxes in Victoria could rise sharply this year as the city grapples with inflation.
-
B.C. man facing extradition to U.S. for alleged sex crimes against stepdaughter
A Vancouver Island man is awaiting possible extradition to the United States on charges of sexual assault against his 13-year-old stepdaughter.
-
Employment agency breaking barriers for marginalized people on Vancouver Island
A temp agency on Vancouver Island is taking a compassionate crack at the labour shortage.