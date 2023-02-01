$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes

Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.

The winning ticket from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw was sold in New Waterford, N.S., according to a press release early Wednesday morning.

The ticket is worth $31 million.

According to Atlantic Lottery, it is the largest lottery win ever in Nova Scotia and the Maritimes.

Atlantic Lottery says the largest prize ever won in Atlantic Canada was $60 million in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018.

In 2020, a Cape Breton couple won $17.4 million in a Lotto 6/49 jackpot. Raymond and Gaye Lillington of Dingwall, N.S., also won another jackpot worth $3.2 million seven years earlier.

Atlantic Lottery says details on the prize winner, or winners, and store location, will be released once they come forward and the win is confirmed.

If someone believes they have the winning ticket they can contact the Atlantic Lottery Customer Care Centre at 1-800-561-3942 or INFO@ALC.CA