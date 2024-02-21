35-year old charged with attempted murder following stabbing of Saint John police officer

A 35-year-old man is facing six charges, including attempted murder, after stabbing a Saint John police officer Wednesday night at a hardware store.

The incident occurred around 8:02 p.m. Wednesday evening after officers responded to reports of a man with a knife threating staff and causing damage inside a Canadian Tire on the city’s west side.

“As one of our members were making there way into the store to assist, they were subsequently stabbed by the suspect,” says Saint John Regional Police Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca.

Constable Jonathan Grenier was treated by first responders on site before being transported to hospital with non-life-threating injuries. He remained in hospital on Thursday afternoon in stable condition.

Officers quickly were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. There were still a number of people at the store when the incident occurred, but no other physical injuries were reported.

“That shows the professionalism on our team,” credits Saint John Deputy Mayor John MacKenzie. “They are well trained and they have a lot of experience so I congratulate them on a job well done and I hope the officer gets well soon.”

The accused appeared in Saint John court Thursday afternoon. On top of attempted murder, the 35-year old is also facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, mischief under $5,000, and resisting arrest.

Members of Saint John police’s victim services team were available for officers and residents Wednesday night following the incident, with a psychologist also on hand for staff who needed it.

“It’s not a common occurrence that one of our officer gets injured in the line of duty so we all feel that, and I would that’s the mood today,” says Staff Sergeant Rocca. “I’m in my 21st year and I can’t recall an officer being stabbed in the line of duty.”

The force’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Services continue to investigate.

The Canadian Tire was reopened to the public Thursday, but the store declined to comment on the incident.

